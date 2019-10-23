17 News @ Noon 10/23/2019

Podcast - 17 News at Noon

Top Stories:

  • DA makes conviction in sexual assault case dating back six years
  • Trial scheduled for April 27 for accused killers of Kason Guyton
  • PG&E moving forward with more power shutoffs for 179,000 customers in 17 counties, including Kern
