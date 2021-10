LOS ANGELES (KGET) — Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who was fatally shot on the set of Alec Baldwin's new Western "Rust" Thursday, was a former student at the American Film Institute (AFI). Hutchins's former professor, and chair of the department of cinematography, Stephen Lighthill, said this situation was "such an avoidable tragedy."

"I worked in crime drama for many years as a cinematographer and working with garmers and cop people. We never had any accidents of any kind," Lighthill said. "We all know the protocols that should be followed and if those protocols are followed there are no mishaps."