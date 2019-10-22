17 News @ Noon 10/22/2019

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Podcast - 17 News at Noon

Podcast – 17 News at Noon

Top Stories:

  • PG&E planning possible power shutoffs for 75 Kern County customers
  • KCSO arrests suspect in Monday fatal stabbing
  • Kern County Fair board holds first meeting since investigation alleging misuse of state funds
Listen to “17 News @ Noon 10/22/2019” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story