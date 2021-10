BAKERSFIELD, Ca. (KGET) — Worsening drought conditions have driven the California Water Service (Cal Water) to request Bakersfield to move to Stage 2 of its Water Shortage Contingency Plan with the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), the utility announced in a press release.

Tamara Johnson, Bakersfield District manager, said, "“We also want our Bakersfield customers to know that we are here to help them reduce their water use as we face increasingly serious drought conditions."