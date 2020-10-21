17 News @ Noon 10/21/2020

Noon Top Stories:

  • Killer of 81-year-old woman, Dorothy Sessions, resentenced to life without parole
  • Kern County Public Health reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 79 cases
  • Person arrested after leading officers on vehicle pursuit in East Bakersfield
