17 News @ Noon 10/2/2019

Podcast - 17 News at Noon

Top Stories:

  • B-17 plane crashes at Bradley International Airport, killing five and injuring others
  • Bernie Sanders cancels campaign appearances after health scare
  • Wasco City Council votes to oppose county plan for homeless housing
