17 News @ Noon 10/18/2019

Podcast – 17 News at Noon

Top Stories:

  • Jeremy King, suspect in murder of 5-year-old boy, arrested
  • Unemployment rate drops in Kern County to 6 percent
  • Southern California Edison wraps up power shutoffs in Kern County
