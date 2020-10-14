17 News @ Noon 10/14/2020

Noon Top Stories:

  • Kern County Public Health reports 9 new COVID-19 deaths, 56 cases
  • Body of woman found during property cleanup; BPD investigating case as homicide
  • CBCC offering free mammograms for month of October
