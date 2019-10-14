17 News @ Noon 10/14/2019

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Podcast - 17 News at Noon

Podcast – 17 News at Noon

Top Stories:

  • Fiona Hill, the White House’s former top Russia adviser, testifies in closed deposition
  • February officer-involved shooting found within BPD policy
  • Fort Worth officer who killed woman in her home resigns from department
Listen to “17 News @ Noon 10/14/2019” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story