17 News @ Noon 10/13/2020

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Noon Top Stories:

  • Officer-involved shooting investigation in East Bakersfield
  • Kern Public Health announces county moving into red tier today
  • Kern County Public Health reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 69 cases
Listen to “17 News @ Noon 10/13/2020” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story