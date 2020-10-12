17 News @ Noon 10/12/2020

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Top Stories:

  • San Dimas standoff update
  • Pedestrian fatalities
  • Amy Coney Barrett hearing
Listen to “17 News @ Noon 10/12/2020” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story