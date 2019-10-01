17 News @ Noon 10/1/2019

Podcast – 17 News at Noon

Top Stories:

  • Former Dallas police officer convicted of murder in death of neighbor
  • Two Kern County residents acquitted in homicide of Newman Police Cpl. Ronil Singh
  • Convicted baby killer sentenced to 25 years to life in prison
