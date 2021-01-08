17 News @ Noon 1/8/21

Noon Top Stories:

  • President Trump said he will not attend Inauguration
  • Kern County Public Health reports 16 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,941 cases
  • Two men arrested in Bakersfield Friday for possible connection in Ventura County shooting
