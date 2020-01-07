17 News @ Noon 1/7/2020

Breaking News
FOG DELAYS TUESDAY 1/7/20-Rio Bravo-Greeley Union School District (3 hours) … Liberty High School Bus routes 17, 10, 26, and 24 (2 hours) …Shafter High School (2 hours) … Richland School District (2 hours) … Belridge Elementary School District (3 hours)

17 News at Noon

  • Collision in south Bakersfield injures four children, one in critical condition
  • City holding meeting tonight to get community input on homeless shelter
  • Police searching for 24-year-old man with mental disability
