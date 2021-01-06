17 News @ Noon 1/6/21

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Noon Top Stories:

  • Riots rage outside U.S. Capitol as Congress met to finalize Biden victory
  • Gov. Newsom announces new stimulus payment for Californians
  • Update on New Year’s Eve homicide
Listen to “17 News @ Noon 1/6/21” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story