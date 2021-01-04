17 News @ Noon 1/4/2021

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Noon Top Stories:

  • Update on two missing boys from California City
  • Pres. Trump begs, threatens Georgia secretary of state to overturn results in phone call
  • PrimeX Farms fined for deadly COVID-19 outbreak last year
Listen to “17 News @ Noon 1/4/2021” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story