Senate expected to vote on witnesses in Trump trial after 2 days of questioning

17 News @ Noon 1/31/2020

Podcast - 17 News at Noon

Top Stories:

  • Man sentenced to 190 years to life for molesting children at day care
  • Senate to vote today on whether to allow witnesses in impeachment trial
  • Deliberations in Michaele Bowers murder trial continues; verdict expected soon
Listen to “17 News @ Noon 1/31/2020” on Spreaker.

