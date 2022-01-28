17 News @ Noon 1/28/2022

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- After leaving work in Lost Hills, Vincent Moroyoqui downed four beers and a few swigs of whiskey then drove along Taft Highway at speeds reaching 99 mph.

His pickup collided head-on with a car carrying Raeleen Sorensen, 50, and Raegan Sorensen, 20. The impact crushed the front of the car, killing the Taft women.