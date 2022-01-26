17 News @ Noon 1/26/2022

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield is getting bigger. Real estate experts say it's getting more competitive and expensive to buy a home here … as the local population booms. You can expect housing headaches if you're searching for a home in Bakersfield. If you're looking for housing, you'll pay more than Ed Levenson did 20 years ago.

"It's three bedrooms and an office," said Levenson, a Bakersfield resident. "There's a swimming pool and a spa, that was all there before I got there. I think it was about $160,000 at the time."