17 News @ Noon 1/22/2021

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Noon Top Stories:

  • BPD, federal agencies make arrests following years-long human trafficking investigation at Bakersfield motel
  • Kern County Public Health reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths, 685 cases
  • Fair Food Drive-thru returns this weekend
Listen to “17 News @ Noon 1/22/2021” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story