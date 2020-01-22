Breaking News
If you live within 6 miles of Taft Manufacturing at 19705 South Lake Road, the Kern County Fire Department suggests you evacuate the area immediately.
Podcast - 17 News at Noon

Top Stories:

  • KCFD firefighters respond to chemical spill near Taft; evacuations recommended for people within six miles of site
  • Opening statements begin in impeachment trial
  • One killed, two injured in stabbing near Foothill High
Listen to “17 News @ Noon 1/22/2020” on Spreaker.

