17 News @ Noon 1/21/2021

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Noon Top Stories:

  • President Joe Biden begins first day in Oval Office
  • KCSO employee dies from COVID-19 complications
  • South High School to change mascot name
Listen to “17 News @ Noon 1/21/2021” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story