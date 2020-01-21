Live Now
WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial

17 News @ Noon 1/21/2020

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Podcast - 17 News at Noon

Podcast – 17 News at Noon

Top Stories:

  • Impeachment trial in Senate gets underway with clash over rules
  • Leslie Chance murder trial closing arguments begin
  • Michaele Bowers to take the stand in murder trial today
https://widget.spreaker.com/widgets.js
Listen to “17 News @ Noon 1/21/2020” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story