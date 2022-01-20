17 News @ Noon 1/20/2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Tennessee lawmaker is proposing a new law that would reimburse accused killers if it's proven they acted in self-defense and were acquitted of the charges against them.

Rep. Bruce Griffey (R) of House District 75 has dubbed the bill "Kyle's Law," in honor of Kyle Rittenhouse, the Wisconsin teen who shot and killed two people during a protest in Kenosha but was later acquitted of all charges.