17 News @ Noon 1/19/2021

Noon Top Stories:

  • Officer-involved shooting took place after 3 suspects attempted to kidnap federal agent during undercover investigation
  • Kern County Public Health reports 530 new COVID-19 cases
  • Art gallery coming to Outlets at Tejon this year
