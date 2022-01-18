17 News @ Noon 1/18/2022

Noon Top Stories:

  • Man shot and killed in East Bakersfield
  • Local schools struggle through staffing shortages amid Omicron surge
  • Jeff Flores announces candidacy to succeed his boss as 3rd district supervisor
