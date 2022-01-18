17 News @ Noon 1/18/2022

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – One of Bakersfield’s most active and respected environmentalists has died. Lorraine L'Herrou Unger, who died Jan. 9, was a longtime executive board member of the Kern-Kaweah Chapter of the Sierra Club and for a period of time was a member of the organization's national board. She and her husband Art Unger worked on a number of causes.

Gordon Nipp of the Sierra Club says one of her passions was the Sequoia groves of eastern California.