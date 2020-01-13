17 News @ Noon 1/13/2020

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Podcast - 17 News at Noon

Podcast – 17 News at Noon

Top Stories:

  • KCSO confirms Lamont shooting that killed three teens was gang related
  • Leslie Chance and Michaele Bowers trials continue today
  • Cory Booker drops out of Democratic presidential race
https://widget.spreaker.com/widgets.js Listen to “17 News @ Noon 1/13/2020” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story