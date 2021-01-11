17 News @ Noon 1/11/2021

Noon Top Stories:

  • Several members of Congress call for Rep. Kevin McCarthy to resign after riots at U.S. Capitol
  • Kern County Public Health reports 896 new COVID-19 cases
  • City of Bakersfield celebrating 123rd birthday
