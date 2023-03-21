Top stories:
- Kern County officials lifted evacuation orders for Wofford Heights but kept a warning in place for residents in the Cane Peak Court area for the potential of a landslide.
- A man accused of inflicting fatal injuries to his 7-week-old daughter will remain charged with murder and child assault after a judge denied a defense motion Tuesday.
- A Kern County judge on Tuesday postponed making a ruling on a motion to dismiss the case against Tehachapi woman Wendy Howard, saying she’ll have to review a transcript to see if Howard’s attorney made an objection to the jury verdict form.