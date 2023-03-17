Top stories:
- A teenage boy admitted in court Friday he and his girlfriend plotted the death of her mother a month in advance, and on the day of the killing she let him in her home and he stabbed the mother to death.
- One man has died after a shooting in an apartment complex in east Bakersfield early Friday morning and one woman was arrested, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
- Kern County officials have lifted some evacuation orders following rain and flooding in portions of Kern County.