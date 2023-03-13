Top stories:
- While some communities in Kern are still grappling with the effects of the storm, last week’s rain showers brought back an attraction the city has not seen in years.
- One person has died after being struck by a vehicle early Monday morning in south Bakersfield, according to a release from the Bakersfield Police Department.
- Kern County sheriff’s deputies have launched a homicide investigation into the death of a man on Saturday night in south Bakersfield, according to a news release from the office.