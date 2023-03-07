Top stories:
- A child’s death is being investigated by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office after the child was found unresponsive Monday morning, according to a release from the office.
- The Bakersfield Police Department arrested three teenagers on suspicion of conspiracy, auto theft and attempted vehicle burglary early Monday morning, according to the police department.
- Former Ward 7 city council candidate Raj Gill was arrested, accused of offering money to have people shot and to burn a temple, according to Bakersfield police.