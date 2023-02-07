Top stories:
- An unlicensed driver who pleaded no contest to fleeing the scene of a deadly crash in northeast Bakersfield was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison.
- One man has been arrested after attempting to shoot a family member during a dispute Monday morning in south Bakersfield, according to a release from BPD.
- A man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to kill grocery shoppers while brandishing a hammer and knife in East Bakersfield, according to a release from Bakersfield Police.