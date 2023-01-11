Top stories:
- One man is dead and one is hospitalized after a collision in south Bakersfield Tuesday evening, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
- An accused drunken driver arrested last year in a deadly southwest Bakersfield crash will not face felony charges after prosecutors determined the speed of the other driver was the primary cause of the collision.
- Charges were not filed Tuesday against a man accused in a fatal beating outside a grocery store after prosecutors requested further investigation.