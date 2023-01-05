Top stories:
- A male subject was found in a field with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after firing at passing vehicles on Stockdale Highway on Thursday, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
- Eight weeks after Election Day and the highly contested race of the 16th State Senate District is taking another turn. The Incumbent, Melissa Hurtado, is requesting a recount of Kern ballots.
- A man who has served more than 40 years in prison for a Bakersfield gas station robbery in which someone was fatally shot could soon be free after a judge on Thursday granted a petition filed under changes to the state’s felony-murder rule.