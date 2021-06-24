‘Suspected stolen catalytic converters’ found after chase, police shooting in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A high-speed chase that ended with one suspect dead and two in custody revealed possibly stolen catalytic converters in the suspects’ truck, according to Bakersfield police.

The investigation began in the area of Fremont Street and Bradley Avenue. At 4:21 AM, officers tried to stop a red Chevrolet Avalanche. But police say the suspects took off, leading officers on a pursuit to Highway 99. BPD said the pickup’s speeds exceeded 100 miles per hour, before the driver tried to make a turn on the Houghton Road exit, but smashed into a tree instead.

Police say the suspects ditched the vehicle and ran, with an officer encountering a suspect armed with a shotgun. The suspect was shot, and died despite medical aid being performed. The other two suspects were not wounded, with one arrested on the highway and the other found hiding in a nearby cornfield. None of their names have been released at this time.

BPD said the catalytic converters were found with burglary tools inside the pickup following the shooting. The department said the officer who shot the suspect was equipped with a camera, and video will be released once the investigation allows. Anyone with more information is asked to call BPD at (661) 327-7111.

The shooting is BPD’s fourth for the year — with the latest three happening in less than two weeks. All but one shooting has had a deadly outcome, but police say the suspects were armed. And in at least two incidents, like the deadly shooting of K9 Officer Jango, suspects opened fire on the officers.

A suspect shot last week survived. Police said an officer shot Juan Ramirez III after he tried to carjack someone when his own vehicle was disabled during a pursuit on South Union Avenue. A gun was recovered, but at the time police said he did not appear to have fired at officers.