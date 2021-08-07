Suspect killed after short pursuit, exchange of gunfire with officers in southwest Bakersfield: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET — A police chase ended with Bakersfield officers firing on a gunman at two separate scenes, leaving the suspect dead.

The incident started early Saturday at around 12:30 a.m. at a home on Brazil Avenue just west of Highway 99.

Police said someone called about a domestic argument and a man armed with a gun. Minutes later, another call to police reporting shots had been fired. No one was hurt but the shooter sped off in a green Chevrolet truck.

About 20 minutes later, police received another report of the same suspect in the same truck at a family member’s home on Blossom Valley lane near the corner of Stine and Harris roads.

Police say when officers tried to approach the suspect, he led them on a short chase that ended in a collision outside a woman’s bedroom window. That’s where officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect.

Bakersfield police said the suspect dropped a firearm while he tried to escape the scene.

One witness says she saw the suspect crouched outside her window.

“I called 911 and said, ‘Hey he’s in my backyard.'” Marissa Castro said. “I could hear BPD say, Hey it’s BPD put your hands up or I’m going to release the canine, a couple times I heard that and all of a sudden I heard pop, pop, pop. I put my kids down, stay down stay down, and um nothing just dead silence and that was it.”

The department said the man charged at approaching officers and that’s when officers fired at the man, killing him around the corner from Castro’s home.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office will identify the suspect at a later time.

One officer was injured by glass shards after his patrol vehicle window was hit by the suspect’s rounds.

The department said five officers fired their weapons at the suspect during the shootout, but no one else was injured.