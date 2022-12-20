BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Eight Bakersfield Police Department officers are on administrative leave after a shooting that left a man dead in Southeast Bakersfield Tuesday morning.

Police say the man fired at officers and then brandished a handgun before he was shot.

According to BPD, a man was spotted waving a pistol near Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School Tuesday morning.

“Officers responded and made contact with the individual. Subsequently, an officer-involved shooting took place,” Robert Pair with the Bakersfield Police Department said. “After that gunfire, the individual ran from officers towards additional officers.”

The man escaped immediate arrest, but officers continued to chase him on foot.

“The subject is running westbound across the tracks. Officers are on active approach but the subject still appears to be armed.”

Just minutes later a second exchange broke out but at this time eight officers were on the scene. All eight officers fired at the suspect.

“Crossfire.. Units have had crossfire. Units watch for crossfire. Suspect down. Make an entrance team from the West. Have medic aid at Daniels.”

The suspect died at the scene. A property owner from Daniels Lane told 17 News the area is unsafe and is home to more than a dozen vagrants.

“The second day I showed up I had to bring my handgun. I wasn’t feeling safe,” Sarnen Yeghikin a property owner on Daniels Lane said.

When Yeghikin first got the property, the place was a wreck, with five people illegally living inside. He said the homeless don’t stop congregating in this area.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if police shot him. I wouldn’t be surprised because some of these homeless are very aggressive, some of them have some mental issues and some of them could be on drugs,” Yeghikin said.

The name of the dead man was not immediately released. The police department refused to release the names of the officers involved.

A gun and knife were recovered from the suspect at the scene.