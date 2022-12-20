Update Dec. 21: The Bakersfield Police Department identified the eight officers involved in the officer-involved shooting in southeast Bakersfield Tuesday.

Sergeants Scott Lazenby, Andrew Ferguson and Senior Officers Anthony Flores and Nicholas Ashby were involved, according to the police department.

The department said officers Cortez Summit, James King, Chad Rogers and Dominic Ramirez were also involved.

While the investigation is being conducted the involved officers have been placed on paid administrative leave, according to BPD.

Update: Bakersfield Police Department said a total of eight officers fired their weapons at a suspect reported to have been armed with a gun in southeast Bakersfield.

BPD officers were dispatched to a report of a man armed with a handgun near the railroad tracks at Madison Street and East Belle Terrace, according to a release from the department.

When officers arrived they found the man at the intersection armed with a gun and that’s when the shooting happened. The man ran westbound through dirt lots toward Daniels Lane and Union Avenue, BPD said.

Responding officers located the suspect and fired at the suspect again on Daniels Lane and Union Avenue. The man was struck by police gunfire and died at the scene. Officers recovered a knife and the suspects firearm, the release said.

The eight officers involved were wearing body-cameras during the shooting. As the investigation unfolds BPD says the video footage will be released to the public.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is warning the public to avoid the area of East Belle Terrace and Madison Street due to an officer-involved shooting, according to a tweet from the department.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.