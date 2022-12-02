Update (1 p.m.): Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood held a press conference at 11 a.m. and confirmed Deputy Michael Valdez, a deputy who was involved in the shooting, was shot in the forehead.

Deputy Valdez was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital where he received a few stitches and then was released.

Youngblood said Valdez has only been out in the field for about five weeks. The round entered deputy Valdez’s forehead and circled around his head.

Youngblood described it as, “… a quarter of an inch from tragedy.”

During the press conference, Youngblood said the suspect fired multiple rounds at deputy Valdez and he was shot one time in the forehead. Valdez then returned to the vehicle to get a shotgun.

Youngblood said the exchange of fire did not last long. Multiple agencies were called in and demanded the suspect come out of a residence. The suspect then came out and turned himself in.

The suspect was identified as Edgar Rojas, 19, and he was arrested on multiple charges including suspicion of attempted murder, tampering with a vehicle and prowling and assault with a firearm on a peace officer, according to Youngblood.

The sheriff’s office has body camera footage and will release it at a later time, according to Youngblood.

Update: KCSO has confirmed the suspect was taken into custody around 7:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of Locust Street.

Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood will be holding a press conference about the officer involved shooting at 11:00 a.m. at Kern County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters. We will update this story as more information is available.