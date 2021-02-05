UPDATED: Bakersfield CHP officers open fire against pursuit suspect north of Earlimart

UPDATE (2/6 6:36 p.m.) — CHP in Bakersfield says at least one of its officers opened fire Friday night against a pursuit suspect along Highway 99.

CHP said it began at around 7:45 p.m. on Friday when Mojave CHP attempted a traffic stop on a driver who was speeding on westound Highway 58 near Tehachapi. Officials said the driver didn’t stop, and officers began a pursuit.

Bakersfield CHP took over the pursuit when the suspect entered the Pixley area, heading northbound on Highway 99.

According to CHP, the suspect eventually pulled over, got out of the vehicle and presented a firearm. A Bakersfield CHP officer opened fire striking the suspect at least once.

The suspect was taken to a nearby medical center and is expected to survive.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the investigation into the incident.

UPDATE (2/6): All lanes of Highway 99 in the Earlimart area are now back open after last night’s pursuit, according to Caltrans.

(2/5): TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — California Highway Patrol officers opened fire on a pursuit suspect in northbound lanes of Highway 99 Friday night north of Earlimart.

CHP tells KSEE’s Medeiros Babb officers opened fire following a pursuit that ended north of Earlimart at around 9 p.m. Caltrans said northbound Highway 99 was closed at Avenue 76 in Tulare County.

It wasn’t immediately if anyone was wounded or what led up to the shooting.

