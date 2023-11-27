BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A southwest Bakersfield neighborhood is shaken up following a deadly officer-involved shooting on Sunday.

The shooting occurred in the 2100 block of Manning Street. By 17 News’ count, this is the ninth officer-involved shooting of the year, and the seventh officer-involved shooting with the Bakersfield Police Department.

17 News spoke with residents of the area, who described their neighborhood as a “calm,” working class neighborhood where police presence isn’t frequent or expected. However, at approximately 6 p.m. Sunday night, police cars filled their residential block, right across from the Bakersfield Chabad.

Three BPD officers responded to a man’s call that his elderly mother had died in their home. Upon arrival, the officers say they realized the caller had an outstanding felony warrant for robbery, issued in late 2019 in Los Angeles County.

BPD said officers waited until the coroner’s office finished its death investigation of the mother to then arrest the son. In the process, BPD said the man pulled a knife, and one of the three BPD officers fired.

One shot was fired, and the suspect was pronounced dead on scene.

A BPD spokesperson said it is his understanding the knife was the only weapon the suspect had. It remains unclear whether the man exposed the knife directly in response to the arrest attempt.

BPD did not answer where the man was shot, but did confirm all three officers are on paid administrative leave.

The neighbor next door to the house in which the shooting happened told 17 News he came outside because he heard commotion. It was then he heard officers shout, “Drop the knife, drop the knife.”

One other neighbor said her son heard a gunshot, and another neighbor said while she herself did not hear anything, her father had to ask officers to get to his house, as the area was taped off and blocked by police cars.

Some questions remain unanswered by the police department, including whether less-than-lethal alternatives were used, and what the names of the three officers are.

BPD stated it’s still early in the investigation. The department said it has been ruled, for now, there was no suspicious cause of death for the mother, but that could change based on further investigation by the coroner’s office.

That investigation and the officer-involved shooting investigation are being treated as separate but related incidents.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.