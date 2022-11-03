TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies shot and killed a man armed with a knife during a domestic disturbance call Thursday in Tehachapi.

Sheriff’s deputies and emergency crews were called to the Willow Springs Estates mobile home park on East Tehachapi Boulevard at around 6:40 p.m. for a report of a domestic disturbance and a man with a knife.

Officials said when deputies arrived the man armed with the knife confronted deputies and deputies shot him. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office will identify the man killed by deputies at a later time.

Another man was found with non-life threatening stab wounds and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The relationship between the man with the knife and stabbing victim was not immediately clear.

Video from the scene shows a coroner unit and deputies at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.