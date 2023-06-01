BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department identified a man who was shot by an officer at a gas station on Monterey Street and Beale Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

Ramiro Molina, 23, of Bakersfield was identified as the man wounded by an officer in a gas station parking lot, according to BPD.

Officers say Molina was taken to a local hospital for treatment, discharged and arrested for charges of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance for sale and transportation of a controlled substance.

The deadly weapon used by Molina was a vehicle, according to BPD. Police say about 3.5 pounds of suspected methamphetamine was seized from Molina’s vehicle.

Francisco Rodriguez, 28, of Bakersfield was arrested at the scene without incident, related to the ongoing drug trafficking investigation, according to police.

Rodriguez was arrested without incident and on suspicion of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of controlled substance.

The investigation is ongoing.

Both men are scheduled to appear in court Friday, according to the Kern County in-custody website.