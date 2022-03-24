BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Alexandro Rosales didn’t hesitate when police approached his SUV the night of Feb. 19.

He flung open the door and raised a gun, body-worn camera footage released Thursday shows.

“Hey man, what’s goin’ on — Whoa, drop the gun!” an officer shouts as Rosales levels the firearm at him.

Two officers and Rosales exchange gunfire. The officers retreat to cover and several more shots are fired. They yell to Rosales, now down, to drop the weapon. Sirens are heard in the distance.

The incident, which lasts only a couple minutes, ends with officers again approaching the SUV and seeing a revolver at Rosales’ legs, the footage shows. Rosales, 41, was taken to Kern Medical, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said an investigation is ongoing. The officers were uninjured.

The shooting happened on Dayton Avenue in south Bakersfield after police were called at about 10:30 p.m. to a domestic violence incident, police said.