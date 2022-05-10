ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the suspected arsonist shot and killed by a California Highway Patrol officer last week.

On May 6, CHP officers were called to Highway 14 and Rosamond Boulevard for reports of a person setting fires along Highway 14. Two officers confronted William Joseph Weiler, 53, of Rosamond.

According to KCSO, Weiler attempted to assault the officers with a sharp weapon. Officials said an officer used a Taser on him but it was ineffective. An officer then fired a handgun, hitting Weiler, but he continued to resist, officials said.

The officers were able to detain Weiler and provided first aid until medical crews arrived. He was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital where he died at 12:25 a.m. May 7.

The officers were uninjured and the officer who shot Weiler was placed on routine administrative leave pending the investigation’s outcome.