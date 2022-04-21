BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the man Bakersfield police officers officers shot Wednesday morning after he evaded and shot at police.

Jesus Javier Aleman, 33, of Shafter, was shot by a Bakersfield police officer on the 1600 block of Planz Road and died at the scene from his injuries, according to the coroner’s Office.

Aleman was a passenger in a car that BPD officers said they tried to conduct a traffic stop on. Around 12:20 a.m., two officers tried to stop a maroon Chevrolet Tahoe in the area of Planz Road and South H Street, according to BPD.

Instead of stopping, the vehicle took off and crashed into a pole at Planz Park shortly after.

The driver of the truck was immediately taken into custody. Aleman fled on foot leading an officer on a foot pursuit, according to BPD. Officers said Aleman pulled out a handgun and fired at the officer. The officer returned fire hitting the suspect, according to BPD.

Life-saving measures were attempted but the suspect died at the scene, officials said. A firearm was recovered and no one else was injured in this incident, according to BPD.

The officer involved was equipped with a body camera, footage from which will later be released when the investigation allows, according to Sergeant Pair with BPD.

The involved officer has been placed on paid administrative while the investigation is being conducted.