BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has sustained injuries after an officer-involved shooting on the 300 block of Casa Loma Drive Saturday night, according to a release form the KCSO.

At 9:55 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a report of a man shooting into an occupied house. Upon arrival, they were confronted by a man armed with a gun and were involved in a shooting, deputies say.

The suspect sustained injuries in the process and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. No deputies were injured.