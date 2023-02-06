BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police have arrested a man believed to be the shooting suspect in the Feb. 5 attempted murder of a BPD officer on Baker Street, according to a release from the department.

Officers with the Violent Criminal Apprehension Team and BPD tried to arrest Steven Jimenez, 32, of Bakersfield in the 1900 block of Union Avenue at 3:21 a.m. As officers approached the suspect, Jimenez produced a handgun, according to the department.

One officer shot his weapon at Jimenez’s direction but missed. Police say Jimenez then fled on foot and discarded the handgun in the process. The gun was later recovered by BPD officers, officials said.

Jimenez was taken into custody a short time later with the help of a K-9 officer. Jimenez sustained minor injuries and received medical treatment.

Probable cause was developed that Jimenez was the suspect who shot at BPD officers on Feb. 5. in the 200 block of Baker Street.

Jimenez was arrested on charges associated with attempted murder of a peace officer, along with unrelated pre-existing arrest warrant for robbery and violating his AB-109 non-violent offender Post Release Community Supervision, BPD said.

The officer involved was wearing a body-worn camera and the video will be released at a later time.

Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.