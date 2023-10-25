BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who pleaded no contest to all charges filed in connection with an incident in which he was fired on while armed with a rock and approaching a police officer learned his fate Wednesday.

Martiano Jimenez was sentenced to five days’ time served, two years of probation and 500 hours of community service, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Other terms imposed include abstaining from alcoholic beverages, completing substance abuse counseling and submitting to searches of himself, his vehicle and residence for alcohol.

Jimenez last month made an open plea, in which a defendant pleads no contest to all charges in the hope the court sentences them to a lesser punishment than what’s sought by the prosecution. He pleaded no contest to assault with a deadly weapon other than a gun on a peace officer, resisting an officer and vandalism of $400 or more.

On Aug. 15, 2022, police were called at about 5:20 a.m. to a home on Aquamarine Peak Drive, near Ridgeview High, to a report of a man trying to force his way into a home. An officer arrived and the man, later identified as Jimenez, ignored commands and walked toward the officer while holding a rock, police said.

The officer shot at but missed Jimenez. Another officer used a Taser to take him into custody, police said.